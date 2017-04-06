WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 5 P.M. For Baltimore, Surrounding Area | Tornado Warning For Montgomery County | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For D.C. & Montgomery, Pr. George's Counties | Watch Radar Live | Download The Weather App

Top 25 Baltimore Orioles In The Past 25 Years

April 6, 2017 12:58 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today, April 6, 2017, marks the 25th Anniversary of the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Cleveland Indians.

In honor of the celebratory day, here’s our list of the top 25 Orioles in the past 25 years.

In no particular order…here we go!

  1. Cal Ripken, Jr.
  2. Mike Devereaux
  3. Eddie Murray
  4. Adam Jones
  5. Manny Machado
  6. Chris Davis
  7. Rick Dempsey
  8. Ben McDonald
  9. Brady Anderson
  10. Rafael Palmeiro
  11. Zach Britton
  12. J.J. Hardy  
  13. Joe Orsulak
  14. Nick Markakis
  15. Randy Myers
  16. Mark Trumbo
  17. Randy Milligan
  18. Roberto Alomar
  19. B. J. Surhoff
  20. Mike Mussina
  21. Scott Erickson
  22. Matt Wieters
  23. Chris Hoiles
  24. Brian Roberts
  25. Mike Bordick

Did we miss anyone? Are there any other players you think should be on the list?

