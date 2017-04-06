Top 25 Baltimore Orioles In The Past 25 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today, April 6, 2017, marks the 25th Anniversary of the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Cleveland Indians.
In honor of the celebratory day, here’s our list of the top 25 Orioles in the past 25 years.
In no particular order…here we go!
- Cal Ripken, Jr.
- Mike Devereaux
- Eddie Murray
- Adam Jones
- Manny Machado
- Chris Davis
- Rick Dempsey
- Ben McDonald
- Brady Anderson
- Rafael Palmeiro
- Zach Britton
- J.J. Hardy
- Joe Orsulak
- Nick Markakis
- Randy Myers
- Mark Trumbo
- Randy Milligan
- Roberto Alomar
- B. J. Surhoff
- Mike Mussina
- Scott Erickson
- Matt Wieters
- Chris Hoiles
- Brian Roberts
- Mike Bordick
Did we miss anyone? Are there any other players you think should be on the list?