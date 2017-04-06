Multiple Water Rescues Reported After Storms Soak Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was saved from a vehicle that became stranded in flood waters in Linthicum after storms rolled through the state Thursday.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was above the scene on Furnace Road.

Captain Jeff Long reports the flood waters, which cover the entire road in the area, came from the Patapsco River.

This is not the only report of flooding and water rescues in the area.

Authorities also helped rescue three people whose vehicle became stuck in the middle of the road because of high water on Brock Bridge Road in Laurel.

The shallow water rescue resulted in two adults and one infant being escorted from the vehicle that was submerged on a flooded road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

