Weather Blog: Wet and Stormy Day

April 6, 2017 9:54 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Weather Blog. Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very wet and stormy day all across the State, as an area of low pressure and a cold front combined, to create heavy rains, severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts.

Much quieter weather is on the way tonight. It will be breezy and chilly as we go into the weekend, but mainly dry, with the exception of far Western Maryland, where snow showers may pile up 2 to 6 inches of wet snow above 2000 feet!

Sunshine will rule this weekend, and it will gradually warm up both days as well. By next week, we will see almost summer-like readings, back in the upper 70’s to even near 80 degrees!

Have a good weekend.

 

