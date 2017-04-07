WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch

Baltimore Brigade Coach Omar Smith Is Ready For The First Game

April 7, 2017 10:41 AM
Baltimore Brigade Coach Omar Smith joined Norris and Long ahead of the Baltimore Brigade’s inaugural season opener tonight.

Baltimore’s newest team in the Arena Football League takes on the Washington Valor at the Verizon Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Coach Omar Smith said, “It’s here, just a couple hours away. Tonight at 7 p.m. is going to be a great occasion…we’re finally here.”

The Brigade will play the first three games on the road.  The first home game at Royal Farms Arena is on Sunday, May 7, against Tampa Bay.

The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.

