Baltimore Lawmaker Nathaniel Oaks Faces Federal Wire Fraud Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known and long-serving Baltimore lawmaker is facing federal charges tonight. State Senator Nathaniel Oaks is accused of accepting cash to influence a project.

Oaks appeared in court late Friday afternoon.

The senator has been a lawmaker here in the state of Maryland for more than two decades.

On Friday, he walked into the courthouse and turned himself in. He walked into the courthouse two hours prior to his appearance before a judge.

He faces federal wire fraud charges after an undercover FBI investigation that started in 2015.

The senator is accused of taking more than $15,000 in exchange for using his position of power to help push through a development project. But, that businessman was actually working for the FBI. Senator Oaks said nothing as he left court.

He was notified of the charges against him, but his attorneys deny them. Senator Oaks was released on certain conditions. One of them being, he is not allowed to travel outside of the country.

Oaks was a long time delegate and this year he was appointed to be a Maryland senator to replace Lisa Gladden.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook