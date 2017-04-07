Judge Approves Baltimore PD-DOJ Consent Decree, Denies DOJ’s Request For Delay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. District Judge James Bredar has approved the consent decree between the Baltimore Police Department and the Department of Justice, denying the federal government’s request for a 30-day delay.

Justice Department lawyers had said, under the Trump administration, they believe this is local business and the federal government shouldn’t be getting involved. They have “grave concerns” about the agreement, which was reached under President Barack Obama.

“The case is no longer in a phase where any part is unilaterally entitled to reconsider the terms of the settlement; the parties are bound to each other by their prior agreement,” according to court documents file on the decision. “The time for negotiating the agreement is over.”

The Obama administration favored high-profile agreements with cities where the DOJ found widespread police violations of civil rights.

Last year, the Justice Department published a scathing 164-page report outlining widespread abuse including excessive force, unlawful stops and discriminatory practices. The investigation was launched after the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man whose neck was broken while he was in police custody.

Justice Department lawyers at a hearing Thursday cited Baltimore’s high crime numbers, saying they wonder if this consent decree is really in the interest of public safety. DOJ attorney John Gore said Attorney General Jeff Sessions is worried about “whether it will achieve the goals of public safety and law enforcement while at the same time protecting civil rights.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook