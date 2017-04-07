Baltimore Sate Lawmaker Charged with Federal Wire Fraud

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Longtime Baltimore state lawmaker, Nathaniel T. Oaks, has been charged in U.S District Court with wire fraud, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Oaks is accused of accepting cash payments in exchange for using his previous position in the House of Delegates to help him with business.

Oaks served 30 years in the House of Delegates, and in February was appointed to take the seat of former Sen. Lisa Gladden, who stepped down for health

He served two terms in the House of Delegates when in 1989 he was convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from his re-election fund, as well as perjury and misconduct in office. He was given a five-year suspended sentence and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

Oaks returned to the legislature in 1994 and has served ever since.

He has been charged by criminal complaint with honest services wire fraud. He is expected to have an initial appearance at 3 p.m. Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

