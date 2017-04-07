WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Warning

Bethesda Man Set to Run 50th Consecutive Boston Marathon

April 7, 2017 5:58 PM By Mary Bubala
Filed Under: Bethesda, Boston Marathon

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– He’s never won the race but he’s consider Bennett Beach of Bethesda, the marathon man.

He’s about to run his 50th consecutive Boston marathon in April. That’s the longest streak ever in Boston Marathon history.

“Obviously an incredibly good feeling,” Beach said.

The start of an amazing feat began in 1968 on two feet for Beach. It’s when he ran his first Boston Marathon as a freshman at Harvard.

“Its nice to do something that no one else has done,” he said.

He was on the course in 2013, ready to claim the record of most consecutive runs when a bomb went off at the finish line.

“My family had tickets to the finish line and chokes me up – as many times as I have told this story but because I got an injury I was a fast walk. My family delayed going to finish. I would have had all 10, 12 people at finish line. I was relieved that that had not happened but I felt awful for the people who had been hurt or killed and their family members.”

Bennett’s streak, like his spirit and Boston’s, was not broken that day.

Coming back year after year to a city and race he loves. Even as he struggles with dystonia, a neurological disorder which causes the muscles in his leg to contract.

“Running is part of my life and I am not willing to give it up without a fight.”

The city of Boston has fallen in love with Bennett Beach and his accomplishment. He’s going the throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game the weekend before the marathon.

