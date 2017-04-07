Charlie The Peacock Showing Off At Light City Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is coming to a close tomorrow night, but there’s still time to see dozens of hypnotizing light displays at the Inner Harbor. One, in particular, is gaining attention on social media.

Charlie the peacock has become Baltimore’s third most famous bird, following the Oriole and the raven. He’s just one of the things you should check out if you’re looking to enjoy the last two nights of Light City.

Light City’s displays and performances have enchanted Baltimore for a full week.

“It’s kind of a performance every night.”

Showing off in Harbor East is Charlie the Peacock.

“It’s hypnotizing. People stop and stare at it for quite a while and trip out on the lights,” says artist Tim Scofield.

The 1,500 pound work of art was hatched by artists Kyle Miller and Tim Scofield.

The feathers covered in LED lights. The base of the bird is a feat of engineering.

“This is the hydraulic ram head of a log splitter,” says Scofield.

Charlie even has his own twitter account and he’s been garnering followers on Instagram, too.

Closing out another amazing night of #lightcity with #CharlieThePeacock A post shared by Light City (@lightcitybmore) on Mar 29, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

All of it, giving Charlie good reason to show off his feathers.

Light City has drawn in thousands of people the last week, but there’s still plenty to see the final two days.

Festival director Kathy Hornig, with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Art says it’s been a huge success.

“The crowds have been huge, the installations are all up and running and have been so popular.”

Last year’s Light City brought in about $34 million dollars and 400,000 visitors to Baltimore, with about 176, 000 coming in from out-of-town.

With just two days to go, there are still concerts, performances, and a mega fireworks display on the calendar. All of the fun and excitement is totally free.

“Two huge nights at Light City not to be missed,” says Hornig.

Tonight at 8 is the Kinetic Procession and Bike Glow Rally at the Inner Harbor, and later, they’ll be riding to some of the neighborhood lights around the city.

Light City officially ends at midnight Saturday night with an 8-minutes fireworks display in the Inner Harbor.

