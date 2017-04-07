WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch

Dad Photoshops Daughter In Dangerous Situations To Raise Awareness

April 7, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Photoshop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) A man in Dublin has worked Photoshop magic to make it appear as if his baby daughter were in perilous situations. To someone on the outside, a quick view at Stephen Crowley’s Instagram might lead one to tip him for worst father of the year.

Obviously, that’s not the case. Crowley uses these edited photos of his daughter, Hannah, for the comedic effect. He thought it’d be a funny, innocuous prank and hopes it’ll help raise awareness for “Be The Match,” a bone marrow registry that connects donors with people in need.

Hannah has been diagnosed with a rare immune disorder and spent six months in the hospital receiving chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

“She’s lots of fun and has a great sense of humor given what she’s been through so far,” Crowley said. “Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now.”

Out of 27 million worldwide donors, there were reportedly only three suitable for Hannah, who’s health is ‘improving.’

