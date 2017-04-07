DC Officer Faces Charges In Maryland, Police Powers Revoked

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freeze Watch

April 7, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: D.C. Police

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a Washington police officer has been arrested in Maryland on a string of charges including assault and prostitution.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Thursday.

Ekwonna was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment, prostitution and weapon offenses that occurred in January. Officials didn’t give details on the incident that prompted charges against the 27-year-old Glenn Dale, Maryland, resident.

Police say Ekwonna, who has been with the department for 14 months, is on non-contact status and his police powers have been revoked.

A person who answered at a phone number for Ekwonna declined to comment and no attorney is listed in online court records.

