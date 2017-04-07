Lost Bear Cub Found On Porch Of Western Md. Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Images of a little lost cub wandering in western Maryland neighborhood are a sight to see, but wildlife officials are warning there is an important lesson to be learned from the sighting.

Wildlife officials tell WJZ, while it’s not an everyday occurrence, around this time of year, a bear sighting isn’t unheard of.

And while it can tempting to interact with one as small as this baby cub, their advice: don’t.

Pictures that without a doubt can be classified as “unbearably” cute.

WJZ obtained the photos from the man who spotted the bear cub on a neighbor’s porch in western Maryland.

Casey Love spoke to WJZ via Facetime about the encounter.

“My neighbor asked to us to help him his lawnmower out of the bed of his truck, because he has back problems. We went down to unload it, and of course the bear cub is sitting on his porch.”

They say the cub was no larger than an average house cat, teeter-tottering on the porch railing.

The men decided to step in.

“That’s when we took the shirt cause we figured human scent wouldn’t be good for the mother.”

Love took a video of the bear they put in his parent’s yard. However, this was a move wildlife experts typically don’t encourage for safety reasons, and in cub cases, to ensure the mother takes them back.

“Do not pick them up, do not move them,” says bear biologist Harry Spiker, with Maryland DNR.

Love tells WJZ they did contact the Department of Natural Resources, who moved the young bear back into the wild.

DNR officials say it’s not uncommon to see increased sightings this time of year, especially in western Maryland counties like Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and recently, western Montgomery County.

Wildlife officials are stressing the importance of trying to limit human interaction with bears and their cubs as much as possible

“It’s best if you don’t allow them to get any human food we don’t want them getting used to close to people for food,” says Spiker.

As for little cub, it hasn’t been seen since, which is something the experts say is a good sign that it’s likely back with its mother.

“Yeah, other than being scared it’s looked very healthy,” says Love.

A bear-proof trash container and removing bird feeders, are just some of the tips from DNR to help avoid encountering bears on your property.

DNR officials warn that it is illegal to bait or attract bears.

