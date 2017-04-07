Orioles Acquire LHP Andrew Faulkner From Rangers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced they acquired LHP Andrew Faulkner from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Dariel Álvarez has been released.
Faulkner, 24, went 35-24 with a 3.49 ERA (198 ER/511.0 IP) and 460 strikeouts in 165 career minor league games (76 starts). He made his Major League debut on August 31, 2015 at San Diego and has pitched in 20 career MLB games, all in relief, with the Rangers over the last two seasons. Originally selected by Texas in the 14th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, Faulkner went 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA (20 ER/45.1 IP) over 41 games (one start) with Triple-A Round Rock in 2016. He will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Álvarez, 28, played in two games for the Orioles last season, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.