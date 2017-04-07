Orioles Acquire RHP Miguel Castro From Rockies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced that they have acquired RHP Miguel Castro from the c in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Joe Gunkel has been designated for assignment.
Castro, 22, has pitched in 37 career Major League games as a member of the Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays. Over 82 career minor league games (35 starts), Castro has gone 22-13 with a 3.08 ERA (77 ER/224.2 IP) and 239 strikeouts. He was originally signed by the Blue Jays as a non-drafted international free agent on January 5, 2012. Castro will be optioned to Double-A Bowie.
Gunkel, 25, went 8-14 with a 4.02 ERA (72 ER/161.0 IP) over 28 starts between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk last season.