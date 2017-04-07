Police Recover $1700 Worth of Drugs & Handgun in Raid

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police executed a search and seizure warrant Thursday and recovered a handgun and several drugs worth about $1700.
The warrant was executed in the 400 block of Morningside Road in Glen Burnie.
Officers recovered 48 capsules containing a mixture of suspected heroin and fentanyl, a street value of $960, two plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine an estimated street value of $500, various prescription pills, 20 grams of marijuana, an estimated street value of $200, and a Beretta .22 caliber handgun with two boxes of bullets.
Police arrested James Andrew Colie, 23, and Allen Keith Johnson.
Colie was charged with possession heroin, fentanyl, crack and prescription pills. Johnson was charged with illegal possession of ammo while prohibited and illegal possession of regulated firearm while prohibited.
