Ravens Sign WR Michael Campanaro One-Year Deal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Michael Campanaro to a one-year deal.
The team had placed an original-round tender on the restricted free agent, but the two sides agreed on a new one-year deal.
The deal is worth up to $2 million, and it includes a $250,000 signing bonus and $250,000 roster bonus. Injuries have limited his contributions to the Ravens, who he’s been with since 2014.
He’s played in 11 career games and has caught 12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.
He will compete for the starting returner jobs again this year.