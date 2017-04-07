Truck Crashes Into Stockholm Department Store, Local Authorities Say 3 Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm Friday, local authorities say.
Swedish media says the crash has killed three people.
Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven says one person has been arrested in the attack. He also says everything indicates truck crashing into department store is “a terror attack,” according to the Associated Press.
Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into, CBS News reports. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.
The incident comes less than three weeks after a man drove an SUV at high speed down the sidewalk of a bridge in London in an attack that ended with him stabbing a police officer on the grounds of the British Parliament before being fatally shot by police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook