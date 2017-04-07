WEATHER BLOG: High Temperatures On The Way

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

So are ya ready for a run of SUN, and temps in the low 70’s to low 80’s? I certainly hope so because that is the outlook. We do have a bump in the road, temp wise, that would be today and tomorrow. But then the thermometer roller coaster swings in our favor BIG TIME. And with a ton of Sun!! Really the forecast is no tougher than that. Kinda.

It does need to be noted that we have a freeze watch which will go into effect tonight for the northern tier of counties in Central Maryland. As skies clear, and we lose the blanket effect of clouds, the overnight low will be dropping down to 35°. It’s been so nice that many of us have gotten into the gardens, and such. We’ve planted or moved plants back outside for the Summer. So you might want to cover them up tonight. tomorrow night after a seasonal high of 61° we will fall to just 40°.

And then…………………………..temperature SHOWTIME!

T.G.I.F. everyone….ain’t it the truth!

MB!