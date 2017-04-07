Weather Blog: Last Blast of Abnormal Chilly Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Following Thursday’s rain, one last blast of abnormally chilly air is in store for Friday and Friday night.

Highs in the 70s early in the week will be replaced by highs struggling to reach 50 degrees in the I-95 corridor, while northern and western suburbs will be stuck in the 40s.

As the departing storm system continues to wrap up over northern New England, gusty northwesterly winds, cloudy skies and even a few passing showers on Friday will wrap around the backside of the storm system and make the day feel more typical of early March. Wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph are certainly possible as the pressure gradient between the low pressure over New England and the high pressure over the central U.S. continues to amplify.

The combination of cold upper-level temperatures, gusty surface winds and overcast skies will hold temperatures some 10-20 degrees below normal for early April standards. Wind chills will be held in the 30s and lower 40s as a result, making it a particularly miserable day to be outdoors.

As the storm system departs on Friday night, skies will clear and winds will gradually subside. However, the combination of clear skies and subsiding winds will allow already chilly temperatures to plummet even further with lows bottoming out in the middle to upper 30s in the I-95 corridor. A frosty start to the day is quite likely on Saturday,

However, in the northern and western suburbs as temperatures dip to near freezing. The good news regarding this cold shot is that it will be quite brief, with a return to near-normal temperatures on Saturday.

Although a sunny day is in store, the storm system slowly departing into the Canadian Maritimes will remain in close enough proximity to the mid-Atlantic to allow breezy conditions to return for the start of the weekend. However, temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees warmer than Friday’s reading and the warm-up will not stop there.

As the high pressure centered over the central US on Friday slides to a position offshore of the Carolinas’ by Sunday, the resulting southwesterly flow around the backside of the high will allow another surge of unseasonable warmth to spill back into the mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures will soar back into the upper 60s by Sunday.

