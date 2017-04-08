Baltimore Police Arrest January Murder Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 23-year-old man connected to a fatal shooting.
On January 19 around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Chilton Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year old Angelo Wheeler suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Wheeler was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators believe Katrell Smith and Angelo Wheeler were involved in an argument and Smith shot Wheeler before leaving the location.
Detectives identified Smith as the shooter and he was later arrested. Smith, was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility and is charged with first degree murder.
