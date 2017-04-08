Enoch Pratt Library Names New CEO

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following Dr. Carla Hayden’s leave from the Enoch Pratt Free Library to become the new Librarian of Congress, Pratt Library has named Heidi Daniel as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Daniel previously served as Executive Director of The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County in Ohio, where she had been since 2012.

“My passion for public libraries led me to seek the job at the Pratt,” says Daniel in a statement.

“It is one of the crown jewels of public libraries in the country, and I believe it is an integral part in the future success of Baltimore.”

Daniel currently oversees 15 branch libraries in the Youngstown area. During her tenure at Youngstown, she has led the system through the construction of two new buildings, completed the re-model of a library, and recently began supervising the building of another new branch.

In 2015, she was named Ohio Librarian of the Year. Prior to Youngstown, Daniel worked at both the Houston Public Library and the Metropolitan Library System of Oklahoma City.

Gordon Krabbe is serving as Interim Pratt CEO, following Dr. Hayden’s leave, until Daniel starts her new position this summer.

