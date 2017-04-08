Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Killing Woman Missing Since 2009

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. police say they have arrested the former boyfriend of a woman who disappeared eight years ago.
Authorities say Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz was arrested Friday and charged with killing 47-year-old Pamela Butler.
Butler, who worked for the Environmental Protection Agency, disappeared from her Northwest Washington home in February 2009.
Butler’s body has never been found, but a judge declared her dead last July.
After Butler’s disappearance, police questioned Rodriguez-Cruz, whom she had met through on online dating service.
Authorities reopened the case in February, but it was not immediately clear what led them to arrest him this week.
Rodriguez-Cruz, a former military police officer, has previously denied any involvement in Butler’s disappearance.
