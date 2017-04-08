Flags at Half-Staffed in Honor of Fallen Montgomery Co. Firefighter

April 8, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Fallen Firefighter, Gov. Larry Hogan, Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland State Flag be lowered to half-staff in honor of Montgomery County firefighter Charles “Rick” Gentilcore, who died on duty Friday.

The firefighter died while he was on duty Friday in Burtonsville, Md., according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Around 3:30 p.m., officials say Gentilcore had some sort of medical problem. Officials say co-workers found Gentilcore sitting in his chair unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital where officials say he later died.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia