Flags at Half-Staffed in Honor of Fallen Montgomery Co. Firefighter

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Governor Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland State Flag be lowered to half-staff in honor of Montgomery County firefighter Charles “Rick” Gentilcore, who died on duty Friday.
The firefighter died while he was on duty Friday in Burtonsville, Md., according to Montgomery County fire officials.
Around 3:30 p.m., officials say Gentilcore had some sort of medical problem. Officials say co-workers found Gentilcore sitting in his chair unresponsive.
He was taken to a local hospital where officials say he later died.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook