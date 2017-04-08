Maryland Doctors Pays $450K to Resolve Medicaid Fraud Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland doctor has paid $450,000 to the state to resolve allegations that she submitted false billing records to the Medicaid program.

Officials say this week’s settlement with Dr. Sabiha Mohiuddin, who owns and operates a primary care practice serving Medicaid patients, stems from a civil complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

The complaint alleged that from January 2007 through February 2014, Mohiuddin billed routine doctor’s visits at a higher level of care than was provided to increase reimbursement from the Maryland Medicaid Program.

While not admitting liability, Mohiuddin agreed to pay $450,000 to settle the lawsuit.
