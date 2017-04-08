Maryland General Assembly Passes Ethics Reform Bill

Best Places To Picnic In BaltimoreThe weather is warming up and its time to wander into the beautiful outdoors and just enjoy being alive. If you want to do some outdoor activity with friends and family, and you don't have a lot of money to spend, why not pack up some food and a few Frisbees and have yourself a picnic at some friendly location? While Baltimore may bring to mind urban sprawls of concrete and chrome, Baltimore County is actually crammed with beautiful rural scenery, forests and waterfronts that welcome visitors to feast their eyes and stomachs.