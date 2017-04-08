Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind: Can The Orioles Win Their 10th Consecutive Series Over The Yankees At Camden Yards?

The Orioles come into Game 2 of their series against the New York Yankees looking to improve their record to 4-0 on the year. Also with a win on Saturday afternoon the Birds will have won 10 consecutive series against the Bronx Bombers at Camden Yards, the streak dates back to 2014. On today’s Manager’s Report Roch Kobatko of MASN Sports sat down with Buck to recap Friday night’s comeback victory over the Yankees.
Jim Hunter interviews the winner of Friday’s game Donnie Hart, to get his thoughts and feelings on winning his first ever Major League game. As always Joe and Jim will give you their post game highlight recap and we will put a bow on things with Manager Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments.
