Suspect Denied Having Guns Before Killing of Estranged Wife

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County Police say a man charged with killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend had been asked a week earlier to surrender his firearms but denied having any.
Forty-three-year-old Dominick Hursey is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Chinika Hursey and Steven Scott Campbell, who were found dead April 3 in their Randallstown home.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Howard County judges issued temporary protective orders against Dominick Hursey in February and March. The orders told Hursey to relinquish firearms.
Baltimore County police say an officer who served a protective order on Hursey at his Owings Mills home on March 27 did not find any guns on him or see any in plain view, and that without a warrant, the officer could not search the home.
