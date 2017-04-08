Weather Blog: Cool, Breezy, Sunny Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Today will be breezy and cool under a mostly sunny sky.

Northwest winds will gust to 30 mph today and help make it feel cool. Still, highs today will be warmer than Friday’s highs. The wind drops off quickly this evening setting up Sunday to be a really nice day with a full day of sunshine, less wind and afternoon temperatures rising through the 60s.

Still dry and even warmer Monday as the upper-level ridge continues to build across the east. However, a storm system centered in the western great lakes Monday night will be pushing eastward.

On Tuesday that approaching storm system will bring us an increase in cloudiness, otherwise it will be another warm and dry day. Rain showers may arrive Tuesday night as the storm system’s cold front sweeps through.

That front will lead to less warmth on Wednesday and Thursday but we’ll continue to see some sunshine either day. Another storm system will move through the region on Friday with clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures. It will dry out next weekend.

