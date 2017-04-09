Changes Could Be Coming To East Coast Squid Fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An effort to gain better control over the amount of participation in the East Coast squid fishery will be the subject of a series of public hearings this spring.

The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council wants to reduce latent permits for certain kinds of squid. Most years, a few vessels are responsible for bringing the majority of the commercially harvested squid to shore.

The fishery council says it’s concerned that excessive squid fishing could occur if latent permits become active.

Longfin squid fishing’s a major industry, with more than 26 million pounds coming to shore in 2015. It was valued at more than $31 million. Rhode Island’s the biggest producer.

The hearings will take place in Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Rhode Island and New York in April and May.

