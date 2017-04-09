WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ starting at 2 p.m. | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Church Bombings Kill Dozens In Egypt On Palm Sunday

April 9, 2017 3:30 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bombs exploded at two Coptic churches in different cities in northern Egypt as worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday.

The bombings killed at least 43 people and wounded about 100 in an assault claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), according to CBS News.

The blasts came at the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter.

In the first attack, a bomb went off inside St. George’s Church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78, officials said.

A few hours later, a suicide bomber rushed toward St. Mark’s Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41, the Interior Ministry said.

ISIS claimed the attacks via its Amaq news agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday about the attack.

 

