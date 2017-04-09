Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind: O’s Wrap Up Home Stand

It was Kids Opening Day on Sunday for the Orioles match up against the New York Yankees. The Birds have had a perfect start to their season and Manager Buck Showalter gave his thoughts on the Orioles 4-0 start to the year in the manager’s report with Joe Angel.
Jim Hunter sat down with two special kids in our Warmup Show. Mo Gabba, a daily caller to Scott and Jeremy on the Fan, and Thomas Moore of Bowie got some one on one time to explain what makes Mo so inspiring, and Thomas the Birdland Community Hero for Sunday’s Game.
As always we will get our post game highlights recap from Joe and Jim. And Buck will give us his post game thoughts and comments heading into the Orioles upcoming series against the Red Sox.
Comeback Tuesday night for the next edition of the Orioles Radio Network Game Rewind!
Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveitByeBye, Jim Hunter @JimOriolesTV and Tim Jones @tinytimjones.