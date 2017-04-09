Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In 3 Separate Shootings Sunday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they reported to three different shootings in less than two hours on Sunday night.

Police say the first shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. North Avenue for a report of a shooting, where they found an adult male who had multiple gunshot wounds on his body. The victim later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Then, at 10 p.m. Sunday evening, police say officers were called for a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of Ashburton Street. The vitim there was an adult male, who they found a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

