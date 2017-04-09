Police: Father, Son Shoot Each Other Over Who Would Walk Dog

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man is dead and his father critically injured when the two shot each other during a fight over who would walk the family dog.
Police say the two men were arguing on Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning at about 8:20 when they shot each other. Police say that both men the 22-year-old son and his 43-year-old father were shot multiple times and that two weapons were found at the scene.
The names of the men have not been released.
