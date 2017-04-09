WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ starting at 2 p.m. | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Police Searching For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit And Run

April 9, 2017 12:13 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for the driver and SUV involved in a fatal hit and run auto-pedestrian crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., on the ramp from the northbound Jones Falls Expressway to the outer loop of I-695.

Troopers determined the victim’s car, a Mazda 3, was parked on the shoulder of the ramp. The victim was outside his vehicle, when a blue BMW X5 struck both the pedestrian and the Mazda, before driving away.

The victim, identified as Ramon J. Purvey, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is identified as a blue BMW X5, possibly between 2000-2003, with Pennsylvania registration. The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger front and side of the vehicle. The passenger side mirror is damaged, or possibly missing.

