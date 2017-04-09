WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ starting at 2 p.m. | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Thousands Offered In Case Of Cat Doused With Gasoline

April 9, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Animal abuse

EADING, Pa. (AP) — Several organizations are offering thousands of dollars in reward money for information that leads to a conviction of the person responsible for dousing a cat with gasoline in Pennsylvania.

Humane Society officials say the animal was tied up, doused in gasoline and placed into a plastic trash bag that was nearly crushed in a Pennsylvania garbage truck Tuesday in Reading. Two workers heard the cat making sounds inside the bag, and it’s being treated at the Humane Veterinary Hospital.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The Humane Society of Berks County earlier posted a $1,000 reward. WFMZ-TV reports that Crime Alert Berks County also is offering reward money.

