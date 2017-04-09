Weather Blog: Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a great start to the weekend on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures, much closer to average.

The end of the weekend will turn out even warmer before ‘summer’ hits to start next week. A strong upper-level ridge will continue to strengthen across the East Coast, which will promote sunshine and a warm south wind.

Temps will continue to rise into Tuesday reaching a peak of around +12 to +14C on Monday and Tuesday. With the strong spring sun and trees and vegetation yet to bud, high temperatures could turn out super-adiabatic over at least the next couple of days.

However, winds could turn out light enough a sea breeze develops along some coastal locations in the afternoon. A weakening storm will move across the Northeast from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and bring a brief end to the summerlike weather.

Showers will develop ahead of a cold front, likely reaching the area during the overnight and early morning hours on Wednesday. If the front is quicker, highs could turn out lower with showers late in the afternoon or evening, but if the front is slower, we will be approaching records in some locations with showers waiting until the overnight.

We tend to like the slower approach, which is rather typical ahead of a strong ridge. The record high in Baltimore on Tuesday is 85 set in 2011.

High pressure returns in the wake of the front for later Wednesday and Thursday but with sunshine it will still be rather mild.

