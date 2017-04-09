WATCH THE MASTERS ON WJZ: Catch the final round of the Masters LIVE on WJZ | Final Round of Masters Packed With ‘Wonderful Storylines’

Wind Gust Sends Bounce House Airborne In South Carolina

April 9, 2017 10:26 PM
Filed Under: Bounce House, Greenville

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind, sending several children to the hospital.

Taylors Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed told The Greenville News that the accident happened 2 p.m. Saturday at a church carnival near Greenville.

Springwell Church issued a statement that the inflatable amusement was part of its annual Spring Carnival.

It says that five children were taken to the hospital but didn’t have further information on their conditions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia