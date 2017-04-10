105.7 The Fan Favorite Mo Said Throwing The First Pitch Was “Unbelievable”

April 10, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Caller, Fan Favorite, first pitch, Mo, Orioles, Scott Garceau Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mo Gaba, a frequent 105.7 The Fan caller, threw out the first pitch for Kids’ Opening Day.

What did Mo think about throwing out the first pitch? He said, “it’s kind of unbelievable…this is amazing!”

Mo also talked about the first time he called in to 105.7 The Fan. He said, “I remember it was like late 2015, and the reason I wanted to call in, I wanted to share my sports predictions on what teams would win and then ever since then it’s been amazing.”

We love Mo and hope to continue to hear even more sports predictions this season.

