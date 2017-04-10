Baltimore Blast Defeat Sonora To Win MASL Championship

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Back to back!
The Baltimore Blast are once again MASL champions after a thrilling back and forth game with Sonora on Sunday night.
Sonora defeated the Blast in game one in Baltimore, but on Sunday, the Blast returned the favor giving Sonora their first home loss of the season. With just 11 seconds left in the game, Blast’s Adriano Dos Santos was able to get a goal to tie the game late at 8 a piece. In the golden goal overtime, Juan Pereira scored for the Blast to force a mini-game.
The Blast were able to take a 1-0 victory in the overtime mini game following a goal by Championship MVP Vini Dantas.
The win gives the Blast their 9th championship in franchise history, and their second Ron Newman Cup in two years.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook