Brittany Ghiroli Of MLB.com On The Orioles Hot Start To The Season

Brittany Ghiroli, Orioles beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles’ 4-1 start to the season.

Brittany started by talking about Darren O’Day’s struggles yesterday and whether or not it’s lingering injuries that are the cause saying, “on top of the injury he was sick also so they didn’t want to pitch him early in the season, it’s like Britton and how he looked in his first few outings but I think in the next week or so we will know what the full deal is with Darren O’Day.”

As for fans calling out the bullpen early in the year Brittany pointed her worries elsewhere saying, “I have an issue with the starting pitching, going 5 innings every night except for Dylan Bundy, that’s going to get them into trouble.”

Brittany went on to talk about whats happening with Joey Rickard’s injury, and how new catcher Welington Castillo is performing so far.