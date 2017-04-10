Coast Guard Medevacs Man From Cruise Ship

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship near Virginia Beach on Friday.
Officials say a 60-year old passenger was suffering from respiratory arrest on the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship. At the time, the ship was near Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and continued traveling toward the Chesapeake Bay.
A response boat launched from Station Little Creek, Virginia Beach and arrived on scene just east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. The passenger was then transferred to the response boat and brought to Rudee Inlet in Virginal Beach. EMS Officials then transported the man to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.
