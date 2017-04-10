Man Dies After Being Shot In The Chest On Mount Street

April 10, 2017 2:04 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Western District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Mount Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

