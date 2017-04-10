Maryland Guard Jaylen Brantley To Transfer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – University of Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday that guard Jaylen Brantley will graduate this summer and transfer from the program for his final season.

Brantley, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, spent the last two seasons with the Terrapins after transferring from Odessa (Tex.) Community College. Brantley is set to graduate with a degree in American Studies this summer.

“Jaylen provided great leadership and production off the bench last year and I enjoyed having him as a part of our program over the past two years,” Turgeon said. “I am proud that Jaylen will graduate this summer and take advantage of the graduate transfer rule which will allow him to play immediately.

“Jaylen expressed his desire to join a program in which he would play more minutes and have a more prominent role in his senior season of college eligibility.”

Brantley played in 65 career games at Maryland and averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists in 12 minutes per game.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and fans for an incredible two years at the University of Maryland,” Brantley said. “After speaking with my family, I feel it is in my best interest to explore opportunities at another school where I can have a bigger role athletically and also work towards a master’s degree in sports management.

“I can’t thank Coach Turgeon and the staff enough for believing in me and teaching me how to become a better basketball player and a better person. I love my teammates and will miss them dearly. I wish all of them nothing but the best. I will be a Terp for life.”