Maryland Lawmakers Vote To Limit School Testing

April 10, 2017 4:26 PM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has approved limits on school testing.

The legislature on Monday passed a bill that limits mandated testing to 2.2 percent of the school year. That would be about 24 hours in elementary and middle schools. It would be about 26 hours in high schools, except for eighth grade, which would be limited to about 25 hours.

The measure now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The bill passed unanimously in both houses of the legislature.

