Maryland State Trooper Saves Injured Eagle From Roadway

April 10, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Charles County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An eagle is recovering from injuries after a Maryland State Trooper saw it in the road Friday and diverted traffic to help it.

Cpl. Justin Zimmerman, of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, says he saw something in the road ahead as he traveled south on Rt. 301 in Charles County.

When he saw it was an injured bird, Cpl. Zimmerman stopped and blocked the lane of traffic the eagle was in. A Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy assisted with diverting traffic around the scene.

A woman from Virginia, certified to work with injured animals, stopped to help.

Cpl. Zimmerman retrieved a blanket from his patrol car and carefully wrapped the eagle, who appeared to have a broken wing and injured talons. The eagle’s injuries were apparently sustained when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop.

The injured eagle was turned over to the experts at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for treatment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia