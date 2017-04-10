Md. Senator Calls Out Airlines; Start Treating Passengers With ‘Respect’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight made headlines on Monday, and one Maryland U.S. senator took to Twitter to express his outrage about the incident.
Senator Chris Van Hollen tweeted that “United must do more than’apologize’,” and that “Airlines must start treating passengers with respect, not like cargo.”
As the flight waited to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from a window seat, pulling him across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.
