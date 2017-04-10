Teacher, 2 Students Shot At Elementary School In San Bernardino

April 10, 2017 2:09 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, CBS Los Angeles reports.

There are at least four victims.

Police believe this to be a murder suicide attempt that happened in a classroom at Northpark Elementary just before 11 a.m. local time.

The school district tells CBS Los Angeles that a teacher and two students were struck by gunfire. The victims were airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The gunman shot himself a few blocks away from campus, police say.

Other students are being taken to a nearby high school for safety.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

