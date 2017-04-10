WJZ BREAKING: 2 adults dead, 2 kids in critical condition after being shot at San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe it was murder/suicide.

Search Underway For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

April 10, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Alexandra Janae Sanchez was last seen at 1 a.m. on Monday, at her home in the unit block of Van Ave. in Aberdeen.

It is unknown the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (410)272-2121.

