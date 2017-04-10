WJZ BREAKING: 2 adults dead, 2 kids in critical condition after being shot at San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe it was murder/suicide.

Soldier From Maryland Dies In Afghanistan

April 10, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Soldier Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Defense has identified a soldier who died in Afghanistan on Saturday as a 37-year-old Maryland man.

Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, of Edgewood, Maryland, died supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

He died on April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. De Alencar died of injuries he received when his “unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations,” according to a DOD release.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

