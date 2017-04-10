Soldier From Maryland Dies In Afghanistan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Defense has identified a soldier who died in Afghanistan on Saturday as a 37-year-old Maryland man.
Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, of Edgewood, Maryland, died supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
He died on April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. De Alencar died of injuries he received when his “unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations,” according to a DOD release.
De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook