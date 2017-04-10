Weather Blog: Summer In Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well, what a way to start a week! We topped out at a June-like 82 degrees Monday!
With southwest winds continuing to bring in more warm air overnight, we could potentually tie or break a record high Tuesday. The record is 85, and I expect to get into the low or mid 80’s again.
A cool front with clouds, and perhaps a shower, will pass through later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will cool down a bit, but still mild for early or mid April. Enjoy these nice spring days!
— Bob Turk
