Weather Blog: Summer In Spring

April 10, 2017 9:57 PM By Bob Turk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well, what a way to start a week! We topped out at a June-like 82 degrees Monday!

With southwest winds continuing to bring in more warm air overnight, we could potentually tie or break a record high Tuesday. The record is 85, and I expect to get into the low or mid 80’s again.

A cool front with clouds, and perhaps a shower, will pass through later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will cool down a bit, but still mild for early or mid April. Enjoy these nice spring days!

— Bob Turk

